Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>HERE IS A NICE CLEAN ACCIDENT FREE WELL MAINTAINED 7 PASSENGER SUV THAT LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT AND SOLD CERTIFIED COME FOR TEST DRIVE OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE ALL OUR INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA</p>

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

208,000 KM

Details Description

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT

Watch This Vehicle
12507688

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

  1. 12507688
  2. 12507688
  3. 12507688
  4. 12507688
  5. 12507688
  6. 12507688
  7. 12507688
  8. 12507688
  9. 12507688
  10. 12507688
  11. 12507688
  12. 12507688
  13. 12507688
  14. 12507688
  15. 12507688
  16. 12507688
  17. 12507688
  18. 12507688
  19. 12507688
  20. 12507688
  21. 12507688
  22. 12507688
  23. 12507688
Contact Seller

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
208,000KM
VIN JA4JZ4AX8JZ606943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # PC1740
  • Mileage 208,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HERE IS A NICE CLEAN ACCIDENT FREE WELL MAINTAINED 7 PASSENGER SUV THAT LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT AND SOLD CERTIFIED COME FOR TEST DRIVE OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE ALL OUR INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Paycan Motors Ltd

Used 2016 Nissan Versa Note SV for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Nissan Versa Note SV 197,000 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 230,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra Limited for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Hyundai Elantra Limited 118,000 KM $9,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Paycan Motors Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

Call Dealer

519-742-XXXX

(click to show)

519-742-3497

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander