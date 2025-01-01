$13,495+ tax & licensing
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander
GT
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander
GT
Location
Paycan Motors Ltd
1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9
519-742-3497
$13,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
208,000KM
VIN JA4JZ4AX8JZ606943
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # PC1740
- Mileage 208,000 KM
Vehicle Description
HERE IS A NICE CLEAN ACCIDENT FREE WELL MAINTAINED 7 PASSENGER SUV THAT LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT AND SOLD CERTIFIED COME FOR TEST DRIVE OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE ALL OUR INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA
Paycan Motors Ltd
1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander