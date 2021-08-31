Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!
This Nissan 370Z is a sharpened, purpose-built tool when it comes to sports cars. This 2018 Nissan 370Z is for sale today.
Every drive in this Nissan 370Z is something special. An unmistakable connection between driver and machine. Fire up the powerful V6 engine and hear it sing through dual exhaust pipes. Take it into a turn and feel the dynamically balanced chassis just grip and grip. The drive of your life is waiting. This 370Z is ready. This low mileage coupe has just 27,836 kms. It's passion red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.7L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 370Z's trim level is Sport. This Nissan 370Z Sport coupe is an exciting sports car at a great value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an aux jack, a USB port, and Bose premium audio, aluminum alloy wheels, sport brakes, a rear spoiler, automatic xenon headlights, push-button start, automatic climate control, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, power windows, power doors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Daytime Running Lights
2 door
Aluminum Wheels
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Double wishbone front suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Anti-theft alarm system
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Headlights off auto delay
Cupholders: Front
Floor mats: Carpet front
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Privacy glass: Light
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
DVD-Audio
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Rear door type: Liftgate
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
In-Dash 6-disc CD player
Surround Audio
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 19
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tires: Speed Rating: W
1st row curtain head airbags
Wheel Width: 10
Tires: Profile: 35
Premium Sound Package
Fuel Capacity: 72 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.6 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.3 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 971 mm
Silver Forged Aluminum Rims
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Front Hip Room: 1,388 mm
Wheelbase: 2,550 mm
Leatherette dash trim
Front Leg Room: 1,090 mm
Overall Width: 1,845 mm
Max cargo capacity: 195 L
Overall Length: 4,246 mm
Overall height: 1,315 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,383 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,802 kg
Curb weight: 1,529 kg
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
1 USB port
Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
Type of tires: Summer Performance
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
