$21,499+ tax & licensing
$21,499
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2018 Nissan Altima
2.5S - BACK-UP CAM! REMOTE START! HTD SEATS!
Location
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
50,640KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3661
- Mileage 50,640 KM
Vehicle Description
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Dealer serviced
Here comes another Nissan Altima 2.5S with only 50,000km! This spacious sedan is in great condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced since new by it's only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 2.5L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, factory remote start, forward collision warning, cloth interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights, Bluetooth, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, cruise control, smart-key, push start, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start
