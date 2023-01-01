Menu
2018 Nissan Kicks

71,190 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2018 Nissan Kicks

2018 Nissan Kicks

SV

2018 Nissan Kicks

SV

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

71,190KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10167681
  • Stock #: 24017A
  • VIN: 3N1CP5CU9JL525294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24017A
  • Mileage 71,190 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

