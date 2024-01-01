2018 Nissan Leaf

Menu
<div><span lang=EN-CA><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- Accident free</span><br><span>- Single owner<br></span><span>- Well serviced</span><br><br></span></div><br /><div><span lang=EN-CA><span>Just landed is a lovely fully electric Nissan Leaf SL with all the right features! This</span><span> spacious</span></span><span> hatc</span><span lang=EN-CA><span>hback is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well maintained by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!<br><br></span><o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><span>Equipped with the powerful and efficient electric motor rated at 147 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque, 40 kWh battery providing approx. 200km range, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, pro pilot assist, upgraded alloys, leather interior, heated front, heated steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth, AM/FM/AUX/USB, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, smart-key, push start, alarm, and more!<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available</span><br><span>Extended Warranty Available!</span><br><span>Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!</span><br><span>$16,499 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price<br></span><span>$16,898 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price</span><br><span><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</span></a><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/></a></div><br /><div><br><span>* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2018 Nissan Leaf

75,231 KM

$16,499

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Leaf

SL - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

2018 Nissan Leaf

SL - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,231KM

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,231 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995

2018 Nissan Leaf