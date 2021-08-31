$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION!
This 2018 Nissan leaf has been greatly improved over its predecessor, and its better in every single way. This 2018 Nissan Leaf is for sale today.
A beautifully designed and built electric hatchback with plenty of options, great safety scores and a respectable range of over 240 kilometers. This is the all new Nissan Leaf, boasting a complete redesign with an all new look, a more functional interior that is nothing but quality, and a new drive-train offering more power and a longer range. This Nissan leaf is turning out to be one of the best full electric cars you can own.This low mileage hatchback has just 21,112 kms. It's pearl white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Electric engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Leaf's trim level is S. This entry level Nissan Leaf is definitely one of the best choices for a new electric car. It comes standard with features such as heated side mirrors, LED brake lights, a 4 speaker stereo with a 5 inch display, Bluetooth connectivity, Sirius XM satellite radio, hands free messaging assistant, a heated multi-functional steering wheel, heated front bucket seats, keyless entry, push button start, cruise control, automatic air conditioning, chrome interior accents, power door locks with auto-lock feature, forward collision prevention, rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Collision Warning.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Dusk sensing headlights
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Remote Keyless Entry
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Anti-theft alarm system
Torsion beam rear suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Front Independent Suspension
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Tires: Width: 205 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Rear Head Room: 946 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Shoulder Room: 1,378 mm
Curb weight: 1,560 kg
Front Leg Room: 1,070 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall Length: 4,480 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Rear Leg Room: 851 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,334 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,313 mm
Overall Width: 1,790 mm
Manual child safety locks
Lithium ion motor battery
Front Head Room: 1,045 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,271 mm
Vehicle Emissions: ZEV
Fuel Type: Electric
Overall height: 1,560 mm
Collision Warning
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry