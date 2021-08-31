2018 Nissan Leaf

$28,009 + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 1 1 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7805277

7805277 Stock #: UK1848

UK1848 VIN: 1N4AZ1CP7JC312766

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 21,112 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Dusk sensing headlights Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Convenience Remote Keyless Entry External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Front Independent Suspension Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Windows Privacy glass: Light Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Tilt-adjustable steering wheel ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 6.5 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Tires: Width: 205 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Rear Head Room: 946 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Front Shoulder Room: 1,378 mm Curb weight: 1,560 kg Front Leg Room: 1,070 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Overall Length: 4,480 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Rear Leg Room: 851 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,334 mm Front Hip Room: 1,313 mm Overall Width: 1,790 mm Manual child safety locks Lithium ion motor battery Front Head Room: 1,045 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,271 mm Vehicle Emissions: ZEV Fuel Type: Electric Overall height: 1,560 mm Collision Warning Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 1 USB port LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Max cargo capacity: 849 L Forward Collision Mitigation : Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.