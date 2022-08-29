2018 Nissan Leaf

$39,005 + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 0 4 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9108094

9108094 Stock #: NK4649A

NK4649A VIN: 1N4AZ1CP0JC316318

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Blue Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 60,040 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Interior Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Selective service internet access Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: V Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Cruise controls on steering wheel Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Piano black center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 7 Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Tilt-adjustable steering wheel ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 6.5 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Coloured dash trim Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Rear Head Room: 946 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Front Shoulder Room: 1,378 mm Front Leg Room: 1,070 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Overall Length: 4,480 mm Rear Leg Room: 851 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,334 mm Curb weight: 1,592 kg Front Hip Room: 1,313 mm Overall Width: 1,790 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Overall height: 1,565 mm Lithium ion motor battery Front Head Room: 1,045 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,271 mm Vehicle Emissions: ZEV Fuel Type: Electric Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 1 USB port LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Front exterior parking camera Intelligent Around View Monitor (I-AVM) Left exterior parking camera Intelligent Around View Monitor (I-AVM) Right exterior parking camera Intelligent Around View Monitor (I-AVM) Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Max cargo capacity: 849 L Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Forward Collision Mitigation : Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.