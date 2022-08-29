$39,005+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Leaf
SL
60,040KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,040 KM
Vehicle Description
Filled with plenty of features, the value of the Nissan Leaf seems to grow every year while the price becomes more affordable. This 2018 Nissan Leaf is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
A beautifully designed and built electric hatchback with plenty of options, great safety scores and a respectable range of over 240 kilometers. This is the all new Nissan Leaf, boasting a complete redesign with an all new look, a more functional interior that is nothing but quality, and a new drive-train offering more power and a longer range. This Nissan leaf is turning out to be one of the best full electric cars you can own.This hatchback has 60,040 kms. It's deep blue pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Electric engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Leaf's trim level is SL. This top of the range Nissan Leaf comes standard with a plethora of high tech options including leather power adjustable heated front seats, four cameras for a 360 degree view of the surroundings, Nissan Connect with navigation and a 7 speaker Bose premium audio system, Nissan Connect telematics remote connection for charging and air conditioning on/off, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, Apple and Android connectivity, SiriusXM, automatic climate control, a rigid cargo cover, adaptable cruise control, and a whole range of safety tech for extended passenger and driver safety.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Piano black center console trim
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Coloured dash trim
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Rear Head Room: 946 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Shoulder Room: 1,378 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,070 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall Length: 4,480 mm
Rear Leg Room: 851 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,334 mm
Curb weight: 1,592 kg
Front Hip Room: 1,313 mm
Overall Width: 1,790 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,565 mm
Lithium ion motor battery
Front Head Room: 1,045 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,271 mm
Vehicle Emissions: ZEV
Fuel Type: Electric
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
1 USB port
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Front exterior parking camera Intelligent Around View Monitor (I-AVM)
Left exterior parking camera Intelligent Around View Monitor (I-AVM)
Right exterior parking camera Intelligent Around View Monitor (I-AVM)
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Max cargo capacity: 849 L
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Forward Collision Mitigation : Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
