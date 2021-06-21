2018 Nissan Maxima

$27,999 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 3 7 7 K M Used Get Financing

Stock #: UK1800

VIN: 1N4AA6AP6JC379463

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gun Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UK1800

Mileage 53,377 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS COOLED SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Exterior Daytime Running Lights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 45 Black grille w/chrome accents Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Light Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Forward Collision Mitigation Interior remote start Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Ambient Lighting Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Selective service internet access Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Additional Features 4 door Navigation Rear View Camera Driver seat memory Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release One 12V DC power outlet Surround Audio Rear door type: Trunk Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Wheel Diameter: 18 Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Turn signal in mirrors Simulated wood dash trim Simulated wood door trim Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Express open/close glass sunroof Navigation system with voice activation Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Memorized Settings including steering wheel Power rear window sunshade Wheel Width: 8.5 Total Number of Speakers: 11 Premium Sound Package Clock: In-radio display Metal-look/piano black center console trim Fuel Capacity: 68 L Fuel Consumption: City: 11.1 L/100 km Tires: Width: 245 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Rear Hip Room: 1,359 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Gross vehicle weight: 2,105 kg Rear Leg Room: 870 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm Overall Width: 1,860 mm Wheelbase: 2,775 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Head Room: 987 mm Curb weight: 1,637 kg Front Leg Room: 1,143 mm Leather/piano black shift knob trim Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Integrated satellite communications Overall height: 1,436 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,439 mm Front Hip Room: 1,376 mm Overall Length: 4,897 mm Rear Head Room: 910 mm NissanConnect Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Max cargo capacity : 3,149 L Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Front exterior parking camera Left exterior parking camera Right exterior parking camera Front and rear reverse sensing system LED low beam projector beam headlights 4 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device

