Cutting edge style, a well-appointed interior, and a lively drivetrain. This Nissan Maxima has it all. This 2018 Nissan Maxima is for sale today.
This Nissan Maxima is more than just a sedan. It's a four-door sports car. Any full-size sedan can deliver a comfortable ride, but this Maxima gives you an exciting driving experience without sacrificing comfort and style like no other sedan on the road. Step inside the spacious interior and you'll feel like you're in a much more expensive luxury car. From the impressive performance to the distinct style to the well-appointed interior, there's a lot to love in this Nissan Maxima. This sedan has 53,377 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's gun metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Maxima's trim level is Platinum. This range-topping Maxima Platinum is a well-appointed luxury car on a budget. It comes with driver attention alert, around view monitor with moving object detection, memory driver's seat, steering wheel, and mirrors, heated and cooled leather seats with diamond-quilted inserts, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Bose 11-speaker premium audio, remote start, a rearview camera, a heated steering wheel, a dual panel power moonroof, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package.
A Certified Pre-Owned Nissan is: - Reconditioned to the highest standards. - Protected by a 72-month/120 000 km factory-backed warranty, just like a brand new Nissan! - Offers a 72-month/24-hour Roadside Assistance. - Up to $45/day Rental Assistance. - Free 3-month Sirius XM Trial. - 169 Point Multi-point vehicle inspection. - 10 day/1500 km exchange policy if you are not completely satisfied.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
COOLED SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Daytime Running Lights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 45
Black grille w/chrome accents
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Light
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Forward Collision Mitigation
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Ambient Lighting
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Adaptive Cruise Control
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Body-coloured bumpers
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
4 door
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Driver seat memory
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Surround Audio
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Wheel Diameter: 18
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Express open/close glass sunroof
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Power rear window sunshade
Wheel Width: 8.5
Total Number of Speakers: 11
Premium Sound Package
Clock: In-radio display
Metal-look/piano black center console trim
Fuel Capacity: 68 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.1 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Rear Hip Room: 1,359 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Gross vehicle weight: 2,105 kg
Rear Leg Room: 870 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm
Overall Width: 1,860 mm
Wheelbase: 2,775 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Head Room: 987 mm
Curb weight: 1,637 kg
Front Leg Room: 1,143 mm
Leather/piano black shift knob trim
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Integrated satellite communications
Overall height: 1,436 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,439 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,376 mm
Overall Length: 4,897 mm
Rear Head Room: 910 mm
NissanConnect
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Max cargo capacity : 3,149 L
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry