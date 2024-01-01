$15,008+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Nissan Micra
SV
2018 Nissan Micra
SV
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$15,008
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,840KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3N1CK3CPXJL263766
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NK5498A
- Mileage 71,840 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows!
Buy with Confidence we are part of OMVIC, UCDA, and TADA. We offer excellent finance rates and programs. New to Canada? Let us help you get financing or leasing on a New or Used Vehicle. SELL US YOUR VEHICLE or TRADE IT IN, We accept all kinds of vehicles no matter the year or condition! Whether you trade-in your car or simply sell us your vehicle, our certified appraisal is guaranteed. Our trade-in process is designed to be quick and easy. Our friendly, professional appraisers are always on-site, and can provide you with a transparent, market-leading quote in 30 minutes.HAGGLE-FREE MARKET VALUE PRICING - Our entire inventory is priced according to the live market. We use sophisticated software to compare our cars to similar vehicles for sale in the Province, and set prices which offer you unmatched value for your piece of mind. Prices are updated continuously as market conditions change.WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED: Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Student or New to the Country? We're here to help with all levels of credit! Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience! Apply Online today!
A beautiful subcompact with a gutsy look and amazing fuel efficiency. This 2018 Nissan Micra is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
The Nissan Micra has matured into a muscular, capable little subcompact with an excellent on road behavior and more than enough grunt for its size. Restyled to look aggressively appealing, with a new modern interior and loads of safety and entertainment tech, this brand new Micra is sure to take over the market with its through the roof value and sporty driving dynamics.This hatchback has 71,840 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Micra's trim level is SV. This SV trim Nissan Micra is a real step up with more than a few added options which include power door locks with auto-lock feature, 4 speaker stereo with Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, power front and rear windows, adjustable front bucket seats, remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, upgraded cloth upholstery, metal look instrument panel, chrome and metal look interior accents and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o
Buy with Confidence we are part of OMVIC, UCDA, and TADA. We offer excellent finance rates and programs. New to Canada? Let us help you get financing or leasing on a New or Used Vehicle. SELL US YOUR VEHICLE or TRADE IT IN, We accept all kinds of vehicles no matter the year or condition! Whether you trade-in your car or simply sell us your vehicle, our certified appraisal is guaranteed. Our trade-in process is designed to be quick and easy. Our friendly, professional appraisers are always on-site, and can provide you with a transparent, market-leading quote in 30 minutes.HAGGLE-FREE MARKET VALUE PRICING - Our entire inventory is priced according to the live market. We use sophisticated software to compare our cars to similar vehicles for sale in the Province, and set prices which offer you unmatched value for your piece of mind. Prices are updated continuously as market conditions change.WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED: Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Student or New to the Country? We're here to help with all levels of credit! Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience! Apply Online today!
A beautiful subcompact with a gutsy look and amazing fuel efficiency. This 2018 Nissan Micra is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
The Nissan Micra has matured into a muscular, capable little subcompact with an excellent on road behavior and more than enough grunt for its size. Restyled to look aggressively appealing, with a new modern interior and loads of safety and entertainment tech, this brand new Micra is sure to take over the market with its through the roof value and sporty driving dynamics.This hatchback has 71,840 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Micra's trim level is SV. This SV trim Nissan Micra is a real step up with more than a few added options which include power door locks with auto-lock feature, 4 speaker stereo with Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, power front and rear windows, adjustable front bucket seats, remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, upgraded cloth upholstery, metal look instrument panel, chrome and metal look interior accents and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Trim
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Convenience
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Center Console: Full with storage
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Diameter: 15
Passenger vanity mirrors
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Wheel Width: 5.5
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 185 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,051 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.8 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.0 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,033 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Rear Hip Room: 1,240 mm
Rear Head Room: 976 mm
Fuel Capacity: 41 L
Wheelbase: 2,450 mm
Overall height: 1,527 mm
Manual child safety locks
Rear Leg Room: 860 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,269 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,295 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,217 mm
Overall Length: 3,827 mm
Overall Width: 1,665 mm
Curb weight: 1,089 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 1,514 kg
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kitchener Nissan
2018 Nissan Rogue AWD Midnight Edition 93,257 KM $20,008 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SV 122,390 KM $17,008 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra Sport Tech Manual 121,577 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
Email Kitchener Nissan
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-693-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,008
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2018 Nissan Micra