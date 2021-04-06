2018 Nissan Micra

+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Winter tires included
Freshly traded Nissan Micra S with only 24km has just landed! Single owner fuel economic hatchback that looks and drives like new! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!
Equipped with the fuel efficient 1.6L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, A/C, AM/FM, Bluetooth, cruise control, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $10,888 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
