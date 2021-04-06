Menu
2018 Nissan Micra

24,357 KM

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2018 Nissan Micra

2018 Nissan Micra

S - BACK-UP CAM! ACCIDENT FREE! ONLY 24KM!

2018 Nissan Micra

S - BACK-UP CAM! ACCIDENT FREE! ONLY 24KM!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

24,357KM
Used
  Stock #: 2707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,357 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Winter tires included

Freshly traded Nissan Micra S with only 24km has just landed! Single owner fuel economic hatchback that looks and drives like new! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!

Equipped with the fuel efficient 1.6L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, A/C, AM/FM, Bluetooth, cruise control, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, key-less entry, alarm, and more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $10,888 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com



Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Aux in
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

