2018 Nissan Murano

$20,908 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 4 , 5 7 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10606674

10606674 Stock #: DK4871AA

DK4871AA VIN: 5N1AZ2MG1JN177976

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 114,570 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Navigation Rear View Camera Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Black grille w/chrome surround Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Window grid and roof mount antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Turn signal in mirrors Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Metal-look/piano black dash trim Machined aluminum rims Tires: Width: 235 mm Fuel Capacity: 72 L Diameter of tires: 18.0" Front Hip Room: 1,407 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 11.0 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 981 mm Overall height: 1,722 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Rear Head Room: 1,011 mm Front Head Room: 1,014 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,402 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,495 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Wheelbase: 2,825 mm Manual child safety locks Max cargo capacity: 1,979 L Gross vehicle weight: 2,318 kg Curb weight: 1,740 kg SiriusXM Front Shoulder Room: 1,512 mm Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 1 USB port Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Overall Length: 4,888 mm Overall Width: 1,916 mm Front Leg Room: 1,028 mm Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Forward Collision Mitigation : Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.