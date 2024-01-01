Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:<br></span>- <span>Well serviced</span><br><span>- Factory remote start<br>- </span><span>AWD</span><br><br></div><br /><div><span>Here comes another Nissan Murano SV AWD with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly maintained since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, factory remote start, panoramic sunroof, cloth interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, alloys, climate control, steering wheel controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, cruise control, A/C, smart-key, push start, fog lights, and more!<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available!</span><br><span>Extended Warranty Available!</span><br><span>Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!</span><br><span>$18,999 PLUS HST & LIC<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</span></a></div><br /><div><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span><br></span></a><span>* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2018 Nissan Murano

115,914 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Nissan Murano

SV AWD - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! PANO ROOF!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Murano

SV AWD - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! PANO ROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
115,914KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4122
  • Mileage 115,914 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Well serviced
- Factory remote start
- AWD


Here comes another Nissan Murano SV AWD with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly maintained since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, factory remote start, panoramic sunroof, cloth interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, alloys, climate control, steering wheel controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, cruise control, A/C, smart-key, push start, fog lights, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$18,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2018 Honda Accord Touring - LEATHER! NAV! HUD! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Honda Accord Touring - LEATHER! NAV! HUD! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! 32,578 KM $28,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Prius - SAFETY SENSE|BACK-UP CAM|HTD SEATS| for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Toyota Prius - SAFETY SENSE|BACK-UP CAM|HTD SEATS| 93,380 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Toyota Sienna CE FWD 7-Passenger - TRADE-IN SPECIAL! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2007 Toyota Sienna CE FWD 7-Passenger - TRADE-IN SPECIAL! 188,238 KM $4,900 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Murano