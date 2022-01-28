2018 Nissan NV Cargo Van

$42,003 + taxes & licensing 1 9 , 8 0 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8187867

8187867 Stock #: UK1903

UK1903 VIN: 1N6BF0LYXJN808575

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Glacier White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Commercial

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Stock # UK1903

Mileage 19,801 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Bucket front seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Chrome Grille Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Prefix: LT Tires: Load Rating: E Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Control Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 4 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Double wishbone front suspension Front Independent Suspension Convenience External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Cupholders: Front Overhead console: Full with storage Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Leaf rear suspension Comfort Manual front air conditioning Additional Features CHROME BUMPERS Vinyl Floor Covering Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Tilt-adjustable steering wheel ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 3 Door Auxilliary transmission cooler Auxilliary engine cooler Silver styled steel rims Audio system memory card slot Right rear passenger door type: Sliding Cloth/vinyl seat upholstery Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Rear door type: Split swing-out 1st row curtain head airbags AC power outlet: 2 Clock: In-radio display Diameter of tires: 17.0" Tires: Width: 245 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Overall Width: 2,030 mm Front Leg Room: 1,067 mm Center Console: Partial with locking storage Fuel Capacity: 106 L Max cargo capacity: 9,033 L Overall Length: 6,112 mm Wheelbase: 3,710 mm Front Head Room: 1,615 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm Front Hip Room: 1,539 mm Gross vehicle weight: 4,128 kg Overall height: 2,667 mm Curb weight: 2,785 kg Halogen aero-composite headlights 1 USB port Rear reverse sensing system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.