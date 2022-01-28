$42,003+ tax & licensing
$42,003
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan NV Cargo Van
SV - Power Windows - $283 B/W
19,801KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
Vehicle Description
START DRIVING NOW & DONT PAY FOR 90 DAYS: AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT TOWARDS QUALIFYING VEHICLES! ** Disclosure: Maximum term is a 72-month finance on approved credit. Some conditions may apply.
This Nissan NV represents an old-school take on cargo hauling. If it's a rugged truck with a frame you need, this van is a great choice. This 2018 Nissan NV Cargo Van is for sale today.
Take on a serious workload with the right vehicle for the job. This Nissan NV Cargo Van is the kind of vehicle you need to do business today. It's smarter, tougher, and more comfortable than the competition with advanced and convenient technology. Get the job done with this Nissan NV. This low mileage van has just 19,801 kms. It's glacier white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 4.0L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our NV Cargo Van's trim level is SV. Upgrade to the SV trim for some extra convenience. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 audio system with an aux jack, steering wheel audio and cruise control, power windows, power door locks, a rear sonar system, hardboard interior cargo panels, a rear cargo floor protector, air conditioning, a trip computer, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. EVEN IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY EVERYTHING!
Kitchener Nissan offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of any of our Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits:
- Knowledgeable and professional Sales Consultants to answer all your questions
- Complimentary, no obligation trade appraisals
- Multi-detailed inspection completed by our master technicians
- Carfax Vehicle History Report
- Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available
- Fair wholesale market value for your trade, and fair market value for our vehicle
We proudly serve the Tri-City Area including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Ayr, New Hamburg, Breslau, North Dumfries as well as locations as far as London, Windsor, Milton, Mississauga, Orangeville, Burlington, Hamilton, Oakville, Vaughan, Newmarket, Barrie, Unionville, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Oshawa, and Ottawa since 2007. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs are all included in the price, unless otherwise stated. At Kitchener Nissan, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through a rigorous safety inspection. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late!
At Kitchener Nissan, our philosophy is simple we believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. With all our vehicles priced to market value, no haggling is required which ensures a positive and smooth transaction for our customers. We take great pride in positioning our vehicles online at the most aggressive price point when compared to a similar vehicle on the market, to ensure client satisfaction and a world class experience.
Were so confident in our pricing philosophy that if you find a vehicle at another dealership with similar kilometers, features and vehicle history, well not only match that price, but well also make sure to beat it!
Kitchener Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles with fair pricing, no hidden fees, and full disclosure and transparency. We offer a large selection of new Nissan vehicles, as well as a wide variety of premium Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Kitchener Nissan is proud to be part of The Pilla Auto Group: with 3 Nissan stores under our group, you can be sure to get the vehicle youve been looking for, at Kitchener Nissan!
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Bucket front seats
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Prefix: LT
Tires: Load Rating: E
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Double wishbone front suspension
Front Independent Suspension
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Cupholders: Front
Overhead console: Full with storage
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Leaf rear suspension
Manual front air conditioning
CHROME BUMPERS
Vinyl Floor Covering
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
3 Door
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Auxilliary engine cooler
Silver styled steel rims
Audio system memory card slot
Right rear passenger door type: Sliding
Cloth/vinyl seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Rear door type: Split swing-out
1st row curtain head airbags
AC power outlet: 2
Clock: In-radio display
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 245 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall Width: 2,030 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,067 mm
Center Console: Partial with locking storage
Fuel Capacity: 106 L
Max cargo capacity: 9,033 L
Overall Length: 6,112 mm
Wheelbase: 3,710 mm
Front Head Room: 1,615 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,539 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 4,128 kg
Overall height: 2,667 mm
Curb weight: 2,785 kg
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
Rear reverse sensing system
