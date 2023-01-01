$28,995+ tax & licensing
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Jamieson Surplus Centre
519-741-9280
2018 Nissan NV200
cargo
Location
64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
68,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9711076
- VIN: 3N6CM0KN4JK696511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
