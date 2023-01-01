Menu
2018 Nissan NV200

68,000 KM

Details Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jamieson Surplus Centre

519-741-9280

2018 Nissan NV200

2018 Nissan NV200

cargo

2018 Nissan NV200

cargo

Location

Jamieson Surplus Centre

64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5

519-741-9280

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

68,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9711076
  • VIN: 3N6CM0KN4JK696511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

