2018 Nissan Pathfinder
SV TECH 4WD - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START!
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
- Stock #: 3126
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,424 KM
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Dealer serviced
Here comes a desirable Nissan Pathfinder SV TECH 4WD with all the right features! This spacious 7 passenger SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced by it's only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 4WD, 7 passenger seating, navigation system, back-up camera, factory remote start, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, tow mode, rear parking sensors, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), heated seats, heated steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seat, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD, cruise control, A/C, key-less entry, alarm, smart key, push start, and more!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $34,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the
information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any
errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald
Motors to ensure its exactitude.
