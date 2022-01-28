Menu
2018 Nissan Pathfinder

32,424 KM

Details Description Features

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

SV TECH 4WD - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START!

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

SV TECH 4WD - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

32,424KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8240097
  Stock #: 3126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3126
  • Mileage 32,424 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Dealer serviced



Here comes a desirable Nissan Pathfinder SV TECH 4WD with all the right features! This spacious 7 passenger SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced by it's only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!



Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 4WD, 7 passenger seating, navigation system, back-up camera, factory remote start, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, tow mode, rear parking sensors, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), heated seats, heated steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seat, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD, cruise control, A/C, key-less entry, alarm, smart key, push start, and more!



Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $34,999 PLUS HST & LIC



Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com



*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the
information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any
errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald
Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
7 PASSENGER
4x4
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
BACKUP SENSORS
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

