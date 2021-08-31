2018 Nissan Qashqai

$26,005 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 9 1 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7850835

7850835 Stock #: DK4318A

DK4318A VIN: JN1BJ1CR1JW261211

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Nitro Lime Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # DK4318A

Mileage 29,916 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 45 Black grille w/chrome accents Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Light Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt NissanConnect Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Piano black center console trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Comfort Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Additional Features 4 door Navigation Rear View Camera Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Rear quarter windows: Wiper park ABS and Driveline Traction Control One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 7 Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Turn signal in mirrors Wheel Diameter: 19 Piano black dash trim Piano black door trim Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Electric power steering Tires: Speed Rating: W Exterior entry lights Rear Leg Room: 848 mm Front Head Room: 986 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,438 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm Rear Head Room: 978 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 9.0 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 55 L Diameter of tires: 19.0" Rear Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Overall Width: 1,836 mm Front Leg Room: 1,087 mm Leather/piano black shift knob trim Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Overall height: 1,608 mm Overall Length: 4,379 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Rear Hip Room: 1,191 mm Wheelbase: 2,647 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,021 kg Max cargo capacity: 1,509 L Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights Left exterior parking camera Right exterior parking camera 1 USB port NissanConnect with Mobile Apps Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.