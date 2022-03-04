2018 Nissan Qashqai

$25,005 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 3 8 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8543435

8543435 Stock #: UK1939

UK1939 VIN: JN1BJ1CP9JW187504

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Glacier White

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UK1939

Mileage 33,380 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Interior Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Black grille w/chrome accents Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Piano black center console trim Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Rear quarter windows: Wiper park ABS and Driveline Traction Control One 12V DC power outlet Metal-look door trim Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Piano black dash trim Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Electric power steering Exterior entry lights Tires: Width: 215 mm Rear Leg Room: 848 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,438 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.3 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 973 mm Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm Front Head Room: 1,006 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.8 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 55 L Rear Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Overall Width: 1,836 mm Front Leg Room: 1,087 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,969 kg Max cargo capacity: 1,730 L Manual child safety locks Overall Length: 4,379 mm Overall height: 1,588 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Rear Hip Room: 1,191 mm Wheelbase: 2,647 mm Halogen projector beam headlights 1 USB port

