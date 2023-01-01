$21,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Qashqai
FWD SV CVT - Low Mileage
Location
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
42,713KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9814696
- Stock #: NK4841A
- VIN: JN1BJ1CP2JW191989
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Palatial Ruby Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
This versatile Nissan Qashqai is a small crossover that's big on style. This 2018 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
Take on adventures downtown and weekends out of town with progressive style and a commanding point of view. Merge into traffic with complete confidence. No detours, potholes, or street-parking-only restaurants can hold you back. This Nissan Qashqai is built around you, fit for your city. This low mileage SUV has just 42,713 kms. It's palatial ruby metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Qashqai's trim level is FWD SV CVT. The SV trim is a perfect blend of features and value. It comes with an AM/FM CD player with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera, heated front seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote engine start system with intelligent climate control, a power sliding moonroof, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Remote Start, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome accents
Windows
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Light
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Piano black center console trim
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 7
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Piano black dash trim
Piano black door trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Rear Leg Room: 848 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,438 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.3 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.8 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall Width: 1,836 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,087 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,969 kg
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 4,379 mm
Overall height: 1,588 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Rear Hip Room: 1,191 mm
Wheelbase: 2,647 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,509 L
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
