2018 Nissan Rogue

$23,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 1 , 6 9 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10533360

10533360 Stock #: 3785

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3785

Mileage 81,697 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.