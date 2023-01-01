$23,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2018 Nissan Rogue
2018 Nissan Rogue
SL AWD - LEATHER! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
81,697KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10533360
- Stock #: 3785
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3785
- Mileage 81,697 KM
Vehicle Description
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Dealer serviced
Here comes another Nissan Rogue SL AWD with all the bells and whistles! This spacious SUV is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, leather interior, navigation system, 360 camera, blind-spot detection, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, moving abject alert, cross traffic alert, factory remote start, panoramic sunroof, upgraded alloys, fog lights, leather interior, memory seats, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, digital climate control, steering wheel audio controls, BOSE audio system, smart-key, push start, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$23,999 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2