<p></p> <p>AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</p> <p></p> <p>Vehicle Sold AS-IS The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</p>

2018 Nissan Rogue

220,204 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Nissan Rogue

AS IS | S MODEL | AWD | YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE |

12741123

2018 Nissan Rogue

AS IS | S MODEL | AWD | YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
220,204KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV1JC765971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 220,204 KM

Vehicle Description



AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE





Vehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

2018 Nissan Rogue