2018 Nissan Rogue

Listing ID: 8115643

8115643 Stock #: UK1886

UK1886 VIN: 5N1AT2MVXJC706286

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gun Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 46,634 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured bumpers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Black grille w/chrome surround Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Windows Privacy glass: Light Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Additional Features 4 door Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Wheel Width: 7 Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Diameter of tires: 17.0" Overall Width: 1,840 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,438 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.4 L/100 km Tires: Width: 225 mm Front Hip Room: 1,372 mm Rear Head Room: 978 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 9.7 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,092 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Capacity: 55 L SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Rear Leg Room: 963 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Overall Length: 4,630 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,323 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,982 L Overall height: 1,696 mm Wheelbase: 2,706 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,610 kg Front Head Room: 1,057 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,027 kg SiriusXM Halogen aero-composite headlights 2 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Forward Collision Mitigation : Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.