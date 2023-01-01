Menu
2018 Nissan Rogue

93,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV,AWD,Low Km's,Bluetooth,Backup Camera,Certified,

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV,AWD,Low Km's,Bluetooth,Backup Camera,Certified,

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

93,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9929141
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MVXJC726277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner with Low Km's Unit, Click here to view the CarFax please:

((( CarFax )))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

