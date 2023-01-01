2018 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $21,999 + taxes & licensing
9 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9929141

9929141 VIN: 5N1AT2MVXJC726277

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert

