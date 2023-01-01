Menu
2018 Nissan Titan

99,946 KM

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2018 Nissan Titan

2018 Nissan Titan

SV MIDNIGHT EDITION

2018 Nissan Titan

SV MIDNIGHT EDITION

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

99,946KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10615347
  • Stock #: 55229
  • VIN: 1N6AA1E57JN522833

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,946 KM

Incredible condition on this extremely well serviced trade in. No accidents and always serviced through Nissan. Black-painted 20-inch alloy wheels. 5.6-liter direct-injected V8 mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission. Vehicle Dynamic Control. - 5.5' Truck Bed. 7" Touchscreen Display. Rain Sensing Wipers. 





4x4
7 Speed Automatic

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

