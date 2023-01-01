2018 Nissan Titan

$34,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 9 , 9 4 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10615347

10615347 Stock #: 55229

55229 VIN: 1N6AA1E57JN522833

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 99,946 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.