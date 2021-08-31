$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION!
This Nissan Titan is a top choice in a very competitive field of pickup trucks. This 2018 Nissan Titan is for sale today.
Every day brings new challenges and new opportunities. Be ready with a truck built to tackle whatever comes your way. Along with the brawn, this Nissan Titan has brains like an incredibly capable truck bed, advanced technology that redefines towing, and comfort and convenience that makes this one premium ride. 24/7, this Nissan Titan is always on duty. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 46,462 kms. It's deep blue pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.6L V8 32V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Titan's trim level is PRO-4X Crew. The PRO-4X trim adds some off-road capability and attitude to this Titan. It comes with Bilstein off-road suspension, an electronic locking rear differential, skid plates, body-color bumpers and door handles, dark machine-finished aluminum wheels, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Rockford Fosgate premium audio, blind spot warning, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Ambient Lighting
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Leather Seats
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AT
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 12
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Anti-theft alarm system
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Center Console: Full with locking storage
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Double wishbone front suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Front Independent Suspension
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Leaf rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Black grille w/body-colour surround
4 door
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Grey bumpers
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Auxilliary engine cooler
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Cloth/vinyl seat upholstery
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Liftgate window: Power
Manual extendable trailer style exterior mirrors
AC power outlet: 2
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Rockford Fosgate
Clock: In-radio display
Painted aluminum rims
Front Head Room: 1,041 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Leg Room: 1,062 mm
Fuel Capacity: 98 L
Tires: Width: 275 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.9 L/100 km
Gross vehicle weight: 3,311 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,615 mm
Wheelbase: 3,550 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,531 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 15.9 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,543 mm
Rear Leg Room: 978 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,961 mm
Overall Width: 2,050 mm
Overall Length: 5,804 mm
NissanConnect Services
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry