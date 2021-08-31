2018 Nissan Titan

$45,999 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 4 6 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7775652

7775652 Stock #: UK1847

UK1847 VIN: 1N6AA1E53JN517175

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Blue Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UK1847

Mileage 46,462 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer Ambient Lighting Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Selective service internet access Seating Leather Seats Split rear bench Exterior Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AT Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 12 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Security Anti-theft alarm system Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Center Console: Full with locking storage Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Double wishbone front suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Front Independent Suspension Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Leaf rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Trim Black grille w/body-colour surround Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Grey bumpers Fold-up cushion rear seats Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Auxilliary engine cooler Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Turn signal in mirrors Cloth/vinyl seat upholstery Navigation system with voice activation Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Liftgate window: Power Manual extendable trailer style exterior mirrors AC power outlet: 2 Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Rockford Fosgate Clock: In-radio display Painted aluminum rims Front Head Room: 1,041 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Front Leg Room: 1,062 mm Fuel Capacity: 98 L Tires: Width: 275 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.9 L/100 km Gross vehicle weight: 3,311 kg Rear Shoulder Room: 1,615 mm Wheelbase: 3,550 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,531 mm Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 15.9 L/100 km Front Hip Room: 1,543 mm Rear Leg Room: 978 mm Manual child safety locks Overall height: 1,961 mm Overall Width: 2,050 mm Overall Length: 5,804 mm NissanConnect Services Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Front and rear reverse sensing system LED low beam projector beam headlights 1 USB port NissanConnect with Mobile Apps Front Shoulder Room: 1,639 mm Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Remote Engine Start -Smart Device Curb weight: 2,662 kg

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.