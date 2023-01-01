$7,391+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Versa
NOTE SV CVT
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
68,984KM
Used
- Stock #: UK2169
- VIN: 3N1CE2CP2JL354404
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,984 KM
Vehicle Description
SELL US YOUR VEHICLE or TRADE IT IN: We accept all kinds of vehicles no matter the year or condition! Whether you trade-in your car or simply sell us your vehicle, our certified appraisal is guaranteed. Our trade-in process is designed to be quick and easy. Our friendly, professional appraisers are always on-site, and can provide you with a transparent, market-leading quote in 30 minutes.HAGGLE-FREE MARKET VALUE PRICING - Our entire inventory is priced according to the live market. We use sophisticated software to compare our cars to similar vehicles for sale in the Province, and set prices which offer you unmatched value for your piece of mind. Prices are updated continuously as market conditions change.WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED: Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Student or New to the Country? We're here to help with all levels of credit! Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience! Apply Online today!
Compare at $7687 - Kitchener Nissan Price is just $7391!
With impressive interior room for a subcompact car, this Nissan Versa Note is more comfortable than you might have thought a car this size could be. This 2018 Nissan Versa Note is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa Note hatchback. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, you'll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance that's as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa Note. This hatchback has 68,984 kms. It's super black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Versa Note's trim level is SV CVT. The SV trim adds some nice features to this Versa. It comes with a premium AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM and Bluetooth, a rearview camera, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, power doors, a rear-seat center armrest, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio control, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Center Console: Full with storage
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Diameter: 15
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Wheel Width: 5.5
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Audio system memory card slot
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm
Tires: Width: 185 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.2 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Head Room: 964 mm
Overall Width: 1,695 mm
Wheelbase: 2,600 mm
Rear Leg Room: 973 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Fuel Capacity: 41 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,318 mm
Front Head Room: 1,037 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.6 L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,124 kg
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,537 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,084 L
Overall Length: 4,157 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,313 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,238 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,233 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,574 kg
SiriusXM
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
