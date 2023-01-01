2018 Nissan Versa

$18,005 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 1 1 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9545854

9545854 Stock #: UK2069

UK2069 VIN: 3N1CE2CP2JL358646

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Cayenne Red Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 53,117 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Rear View Camera Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Selective service internet access Seating Heated Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Black grille w/chrome accents Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Convenience External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Center Console: Full with storage Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Tilt-adjustable steering wheel ABS and Driveline Traction Control One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Diameter: 15 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Wheel Width: 5.5 Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Audio system memory card slot Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm Tires: Width: 185 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.2 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 15.0" SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Head Room: 964 mm Overall Width: 1,695 mm Wheelbase: 2,600 mm Rear Leg Room: 973 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Fuel Capacity: 41 L Rear Shoulder Room: 1,318 mm Front Head Room: 1,037 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 7.6 L/100 km Curb weight: 1,124 kg Manual child safety locks Overall height: 1,537 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,084 L Overall Length: 4,157 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,313 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,238 mm Front Hip Room: 1,233 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,574 kg SiriusXM Halogen aero-composite headlights 1 USB port

