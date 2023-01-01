Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 1500

175,480 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Ford Ltd

519-576-7000

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Sport AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

Sport AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!

Location

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

  1. 10457178
  2. 10457178
  3. 10457178
  4. 10457178
  5. 10457178
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
175,480KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10457178
  • Stock #: 23F4450AZ
  • VIN: 1C6RR7HT0JS240635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,480 KM

Vehicle Description

115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 1-Yr SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4x4 Flat Black Badge, 6 Speakers, 8.4" Touchscreen, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay Capable, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Black 5.7L Hemi Badge, Black Exterior Badging, Black Hex-Link Grille w/Black Surround, Black Ram 1500 Badge, Black RAM Tailgate Badge, Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge, Block heater, Brake assist, Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips, Bucket Seats, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front Heated Seats, Front reading lights, Front Ventilated Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Heated door mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Back Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Faced Front Vented Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power 10-Way Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Lumbar Adjust, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Quick Order Package 27Q Night, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display, Ram 1500 Night Edition, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start & Security Alarm Group, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Sport Performance Hood, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Mirrors, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, USB Mobile Projection, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheel Centre Hub, Wheels: 20" x 9" Black Aluminum.

Sport HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 4WD 8-Speed Automatic
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat

Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best Pick-Up Truck In Canada For 2018



AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!



This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ's 7-Day Money Back Guarantee



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions expected.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kitchener Ford Ltd

2018 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 175,480 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford Transit 25...
 55,821 KM
$55,488 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sedona SX+ ...
 377,487 KM
$10,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Ford Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

Call Dealer

519-576-XXXX

(click to show)

519-576-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory