2018 RAM 1500
SXT Quad Cab 4x4 *TONNEAU COVER*
Location
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
1-877-895-0886
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,750
+ taxes & licensing
121,457KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,457 KM
Vehicle Description
4X4 QUAD CAB! 5.7L V8 HEMI! 20" CHROME WHEELS, CHROME RUNNING BOARDS, TONNEAU COVER, SLIDING REAR WINDOW, BLUETOOTH, LOADED! No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available.
Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!
OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tonneau Cover
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
