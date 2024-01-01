$23,000+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
ST
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
$23,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
142,708KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT3JG167454
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 55555
- Mileage 142,708 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
n/a
