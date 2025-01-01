Menu
<div style=text-align: justify;><span style=font-size:14px;><span style=font-family:times new roman,times,serif;>Test drives available by appointment at our Guelph and Kitchener locations. Get approved in minutes with competitive rates starting at 6.46% O.A.C. This new arrival is a Canadian (Ontario) vehicle with service records.<br /> <br /><strong>Why Choose Most Wanted Cars?</strong><br />At Most Wanted Cars, we’re not just a dealership—we’re a place where our customers send their family and friends. Since 1975, our family-owned and operated business has been proud to offer the best financing options in Kitchener-Waterloo-Cambridge, Guelph, and the surrounding areas. We’re proud to be honored as DealerRater’s 2023, 2024 & 2025 National Winner for Used Car Dealers. With an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and a stellar 4.9/5 customer satisfaction rating across over 3,300 reviews, Most Wanted Cars is your trusted choice for used vehicles. Our inventory includes over 200 cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs, all backed by exceptional service.<br />To serve you better, we have two convenient locations:<br /> <br />1.       <strong>600 Elmira Rd N, Guelph – 519 822 2227</strong><br />2.       <strong>1620 King Street East, Kitchener – 519 772 3040</strong><br /> <br />Visit us at <a href=http://www.mostwantedcars.ca/>www.mostwantedcars.ca</a> to explore our full inventory and complete an easy online finance application for exclusive online preferred rates. Interest rates offered as low as 6.46% on approved credit.<br /><em>Note: Prices listed are available for financing purchases only, with approved credit. The cash price is $975 more for other payment methods. Taxes, licensing and detailing are not included in the listed price.</em><br /> <br />Most Wanted Cars also provides additional protection options at exclusive pricing, including the Fresh Start Platinum Package, rust protection, ceramic coating, gap insurance, extended warranties, walk-away insurance, and road hazard protection, among others. For more details, please consult with your sales representative.</span></span></div>

2018 RAM 1500

165,500 KM

Details Description

$24,969

+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500

SLT QUAD CAB | 4X4 | 20 INCH WHEELS | CAMERA

12545915

2018 RAM 1500

SLT QUAD CAB | 4X4 | 20 INCH WHEELS | CAMERA

Location

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,969

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GG6JS282926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
2018 RAM 1500