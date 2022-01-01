$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION!
START DRIVING NOW & DONT PAY FOR 90 DAYS: AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT TOWARDS QUALIFYING VEHICLES! ** Disclosure: Maximum term is a 72-month finance on approved credit. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
This Ram 1500 is a top contender in the full-size pickup segment thanks to a winning combination of a strong powertrain, a smooth ride and a well-trimmed cabin. This 2018 Ram 1500 is for sale today.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2018 Ram 1500 is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this amazing full size truck. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 59,050 kms. It's maximum steel metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.7L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 1500's trim level is Sport. The Sport trim adds some sporty attitude to this rugged Ram. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, a rotary dial e-shifter, a power driver's seat, body-color front fascia, rear bumper, and grille with bright billets, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. EVEN IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY EVERYTHING!
Kitchener Nissan offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of any of our Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits:
- Knowledgeable and professional Sales Consultants to answer all your questions - Complimentary, no obligation trade appraisals - Multi-detailed inspection completed by our master technicians - Carfax Vehicle History Report - Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available - Fair wholesale market value for your trade, and fair market value for our vehicle _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
We proudly serve the Tri-City Area including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Ayr, New Hamburg, Breslau, North Dumfries as well as locations as far as London, Windsor, Milton, Mississauga, Orangeville, Burlington, Hamilton, Oakville, Vaughan, Newmarket, Barrie, Unionville, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Oshawa, and Ottawa since 2007. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs are all included in the price, unless otherwise stated. At Kitchener Nissan, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through a rigorous safety inspection. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late!
At Kitchener Nissan, our philosophy is simple we believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. With all our vehicles priced to market value, no haggling is required which ensures a positive and smooth transaction for our customers. We take great pride in positioning our vehicles online at the most aggressive price point when compared to a similar vehicle on the market, to ensure client satisfaction and a world class experience.
Were so confident in our pricing philosophy that if you find a vehicle at another dealership with similar kilometers, features and vehicle history, well not only match that price, but well also make sure to beat it!
Kitchener Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles with fair pricing, no hidden fees, and full disclosure and transparency. We offer a large selection of new Nissan vehicles, as well as a wide variety of premium Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Kitchener Nissan is proud to be part of The Pilla Auto Group: with 3 Nissan stores under our group, you can be sure to get the vehicle youve been looking for, at Kitchener Nissan! o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Body-coloured bumpers
Body-coloured grille
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 60
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rigid axle rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
Manual front air conditioning
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
HD auxilliary transmission cooler
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Audio system memory card slot
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Turn signal in mirrors
AC power outlet: 1
Cloth/vinyl seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Liftgate window: Power
Electric power steering
Wheel Diameter: 20
Wheel Width: 9
Clock: In-radio display
Front Head Room: 1,041 mm
Overall Width: 2,017 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Capacity: 98 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.5 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,024 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Overall Length: 5,817 mm
Wheelbase: 3,556 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,605 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,605 mm
Overall height: 1,984 mm
HD auxilliary engine cooler
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 3,130 kg
Fuel Consumption: City: 16.1 L/100 km
Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims
SiriusXM
Curb weight: 2,500 kg
SiriusXM Guardian
Halogen projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.