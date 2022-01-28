$33,999+ tax & licensing
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing
Wendell Motors
519-893-1501
2018 RAM 1500
2018 RAM 1500
ST Express BLACKOUT/TOW
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing
87,111KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8162344
- Stock #: 54610
- VIN: 1C6RR7FG4JS288872
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 87,111 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4