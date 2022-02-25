Menu
2018 RAM 1500

92,652 KM

Details Description Features

$47,499

+ tax & licensing
$47,499

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Longhorn LIMITED TUNGSTEN EDITION RAMBOX

2018 RAM 1500

Longhorn LIMITED TUNGSTEN EDITION RAMBOX

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$47,499

+ taxes & licensing

92,652KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8339244
  Stock #: 54653
  VIN: 1C6RR7PT3JS193800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 54653
  • Mileage 92,652 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible condition trade in. Limited Tungsten Edition. Sport performance hood. Anti–spin differential rear axle. Power sunroof. Park–Sense Front and Rear Park Assist System. RamBox Cargo Management System. Class IV hitch receiver. Electronic Trailer Brake Controller. Remote proximity keyless entry. Rain–sensing windshield wipers. Heated steering wheel. Second–row heated seats. Front ventilated seats. Keyless Enter 'n Go with push–button start. Natura Plus leather front vented bucket seats. 20x9–inch polished forged aluminum wheels. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

