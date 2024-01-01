Menu
Auto, A/C, 5.7 Liter V8 Hemi, 8 feet Box, 5 passengers, Certified with Annual Inspection, RWD, Clean Title, No accident, All Services completed and can be driven off same day, Good driving condition, Must See!!!

if the ad is online then it is available, and this Unit will not disappoint you,

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

2018 RAM 2500

154,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 RAM 2500

ST 4x2 Crew Cab 8' Box,

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 2500

ST 4x2 Crew Cab 8' Box,

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
154,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C6TR4HT1JG281464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, 5.7 Liter V8 Hemi, 8 feet Box, 5 passengers, Certified with Annual Inspection, RWD, Clean Title, No accident, All Services completed and can be driven off same day, Good driving condition, Must See!!!

if the ad is online then it is available, and this Unit will not disappoint you,

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-208-0770

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2018 RAM 2500