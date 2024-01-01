$17,999+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 2500
ST 4x2 Crew Cab 8' Box,
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 154,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto, A/C, 5.7 Liter V8 Hemi, 8 feet Box, 5 passengers, Certified with Annual Inspection, RWD, Clean Title, No accident, All Services completed and can be driven off same day, Good driving condition, Must See!!!
if the ad is online then it is available, and this Unit will not disappoint you,
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
Auto Expo Inc.
