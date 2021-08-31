$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION!
This Subaru BRZ is an outstanding sports coupe for keen drivers with its responsive ride, boxer engine, and excellent ergonomics. This 2018 Subaru BRZ is for sale today.
Stripped of all but what is necessary for driving enjoyment, this Subaru BRZ is a symbol of sports car purity. It's a sports coupe built for no other reason than to magnify the joy of driving for all who get behind the wheel. A performer at heart, this BRZ uses rear-wheel drive and a low-profile, compact boxer engine to its advantage for divine cornering and balanced handling that thrills at any speed. The driver-centric interior is completely focused on the driver's connection to the road. Welcome to driving paradise. This coupe has 50,826 kms. It's crystal black silica in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 2.0L H4 16V PDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our BRZ's trim level is tS Edition. This limited edition BRZ tS was upgraded by STI developers to deliver astounding power and fun. The crazy thing is they hardly touched the motor, just made the cradle better. This BRZ Sport-tech tS comes with a ton of special style points, heated leather seats, a short throw shifter, a multifunction instrument display, and a leather wrapped steering wheel to keep you connected to the road. For comfort and technology, this couple comes packed with a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system with GPS Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), steering wheel audio control, Bluetooth streaming audio with voice activation, and SiriusXM Satellite Radio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Audio, Starlink, Aluminum Wheels.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Daytime Running Lights
2 door
Aluminum Wheels
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Headlights off auto delay
Cupholders: Front
Floor mats: Carpet front
Clock: In-dash
Center Console: Full with storage
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Privacy glass: Light
Navigation
BLUETOOTH AUDIO
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 7.5
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Rear spoiler: Wing
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Simulated carbon fibre dash trim
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Leather/aluminum shift knob trim
Simulated carbon fibre door trim
Simulated suede/leather seat upholstery
Tires: Profile: 40
Tires: Speed Rating: Y
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.6 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.6 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,775 mm
Black forged aluminum rims
Wheelbase: 2,570 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,065 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,349 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,384 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,670 kg
Rear Leg Room: 759 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Curb weight: 1,289 kg
Front Head Room: 944 mm
Max cargo capacity: 196 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,149 mm
Rear Head Room: 888 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,314 mm
Overall height: 1,320 mm
STARLINK
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Type of tires: Summer Performance
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Overall Length: 4,260 mm
