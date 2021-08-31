2018 Subaru BRZ

$31,559 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 8 2 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8051833

8051833 Stock #: NK4366A

NK4366A VIN: JF1ZCAD12J9600545

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # NK4366A

Mileage 50,826 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights 2 door Aluminum Wheels Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Double wishbone rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Headlights off auto delay Cupholders: Front Floor mats: Carpet front Clock: In-dash Center Console: Full with storage Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Light Additional Features Navigation BLUETOOTH AUDIO Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Digital Audio Input Braking Assist ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 7.5 Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Rear door type: Trunk Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Rear spoiler: Wing 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Simulated carbon fibre dash trim Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Navigation system with voice activation Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Leather/aluminum shift knob trim Simulated carbon fibre door trim Simulated suede/leather seat upholstery Tires: Profile: 40 Tires: Speed Rating: Y Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 11.6 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 50 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.6 L/100 km Overall Width: 1,775 mm Black forged aluminum rims Wheelbase: 2,570 mm Front Leg Room: 1,065 mm Front Hip Room: 1,349 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,384 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,670 kg Rear Leg Room: 759 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Curb weight: 1,289 kg Front Head Room: 944 mm Max cargo capacity: 196 L Rear Hip Room: 1,149 mm Rear Head Room: 888 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,314 mm Overall height: 1,320 mm STARLINK Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 2 USB ports LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Type of tires: Summer Performance Front Seat Type : Sport bucket Overall Length: 4,260 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.