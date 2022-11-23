Menu
2018 Subaru Forester

114,336 KM

Details Description Features

$22,488

+ tax & licensing
$22,488

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2018 Subaru Forester

2018 Subaru Forester

2.5i Convenience - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS!

2018 Subaru Forester

2.5i Convenience - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

$22,488

+ taxes & licensing

114,336KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9402175
  • Stock #: 3409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3409
  • Mileage 114,336 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Winter tires included


Another desirable Subaru Forster 2.5i convenience has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, symmetrical AWD system, back-up camera, alloys, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seat, cruise control, steering wheel controls,  A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, fog lights, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C
$22,488 PLUS HST & LIC

*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

