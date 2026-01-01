$11,450+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Subaru Impreza
Touring~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ ONE OWNER~
2018 Subaru Impreza
Touring~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ ONE OWNER~
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$11,450
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
183,025KM
VIN 4S3GTAE65J3742645
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 3859
- Mileage 183,025 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Subaru Impreza Touring ***SAFETY CERTIFIED*** ONE OWNER !!!
The 2018 Subaru Impreza Touring Touring is a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan that offers comfort, practicality, and Subarus legendary all-wheel-drive confidence. This one-owner vehicle has been well cared for and delivers a smooth, comfortable ride thats perfect for commuting, road trips, or everyday driving in all seasons. With its spacious interior, modern features, excellent safety reputation, and dependable performance, the Impreza Touring is a great choice for drivers looking for a versatile and affordable vehicle. Clean, dependable, and built for Canadian weather, this Subaru is ready for its next owner.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With two convenient locations and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$11450+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The 2018 Subaru Impreza Touring Touring is a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan that offers comfort, practicality, and Subarus legendary all-wheel-drive confidence. This one-owner vehicle has been well cared for and delivers a smooth, comfortable ride thats perfect for commuting, road trips, or everyday driving in all seasons. With its spacious interior, modern features, excellent safety reputation, and dependable performance, the Impreza Touring is a great choice for drivers looking for a versatile and affordable vehicle. Clean, dependable, and built for Canadian weather, this Subaru is ready for its next owner.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With two convenient locations and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$11450+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
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647-542-XXXX(click to show)
$11,450
+ taxes & licensing>
United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2018 Subaru Impreza