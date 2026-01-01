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2018 Subaru Impreza Touring ***SAFETY CERTIFIED*** ONE OWNER !!! <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> The 2018 Subaru Impreza Touring Touring is a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan that offers comfort, practicality, and Subarus legendary all-wheel-drive confidence. This one-owner vehicle has been well cared for and delivers a smooth, comfortable ride thats perfect for commuting, road trips, or everyday driving in all seasons. With its spacious interior, modern features, excellent safety reputation, and dependable performance, the Impreza Touring is a great choice for drivers looking for a versatile and affordable vehicle. Clean, dependable, and built for Canadian weather, this Subaru is ready for its next owner. <br/> <br/> <br/> Key Features:- <br/> <br/> * Automatic transmission <br/> * Carfax verifed <br/> * Keyless entry <br/> * Power windows <br/> * Power locks & mirrors <br/> * Infotainment system <br/> * Backup camera <br/> * Phone connectivity <br/> * AM/FM <br/> * A/C <br/> * Cruise Control <br/> * Fog lamps <br/> * Alloy Wheels <br/> <br/> <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With two convenient locations and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance. <br/> Locations: <br/> Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5 <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET : <br/> - SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics) <br/> - FREE OIL CHANGE <br/> - FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR <br/> - FREE INTERIOR CLEANING <br/> $11450+hst+licensing <br/> UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence. <br/> To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> Contact : 6475427562 <br/> United Motorz <br/> www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> 25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5 <br/> ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- <br/>

2018 Subaru Impreza

183,025 KM

Details Description

$11,450

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Subaru Impreza

Touring~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ ONE OWNER~

Watch This Vehicle
14142943.812723710?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=32898

2018 Subaru Impreza

Touring~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ ONE OWNER~

Location

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

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Contact Seller

$11,450

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
183,025KM
VIN 4S3GTAE65J3742645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 3859
  • Mileage 183,025 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Subaru Impreza Touring ***SAFETY CERTIFIED*** ONE OWNER !!!



The 2018 Subaru Impreza Touring Touring is a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan that offers comfort, practicality, and Subarus legendary all-wheel-drive confidence. This one-owner vehicle has been well cared for and delivers a smooth, comfortable ride thats perfect for commuting, road trips, or everyday driving in all seasons. With its spacious interior, modern features, excellent safety reputation, and dependable performance, the Impreza Touring is a great choice for drivers looking for a versatile and affordable vehicle. Clean, dependable, and built for Canadian weather, this Subaru is ready for its next owner.


Key Features:-

* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels


------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With two convenient locations and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$11450+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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United Motorz Inc.

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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647-542-7562

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$11,450

+ taxes & licensing>

United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2018 Subaru Impreza