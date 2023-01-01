Menu
2018 Subaru Impreza

142,428 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2.0i Convenience - BACK-UP CAM! BLUETOOTH! AWD!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

142,428KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident Free
- Single owner
- Dealer serviced


Here comes a freshly traded Subaru Impreza 2.0i Convenience package for an excellent price! This fuel economic sedan is in great condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the fuel efficient 2L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, cloth interior, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/USB, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $17,999 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera

