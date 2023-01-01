$16,000+ tax & licensing
519-576-7000
2018 Subaru Legacy
2.5i Touring AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!
Location
Kitchener Ford Ltd
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
$16,000
- Listing ID: 10172142
- Stock #: 168420AZ
- VIN: 4S3BNDG69J3020047
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 194,731 KM
Vehicle Description
4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Upholstery, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Aerodynamic Design.
2.5i Touring 2.5L Boxer H4 DOHC 16V AWD Lineartronic CVT
Crystal Black Silica
Reviews:
* Owners report a pleasing, relaxing, and comfortable ride; adequate cabin and trunk space; good build quality; good mileage; plenty of confidence in inclement weather; and smooth, predictable operation from the adaptive cruise control system. Front seat space and at-hand storage for smaller items are also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca
