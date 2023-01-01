Menu
2018 Subaru Legacy

194,731 KM

Details Description Features

$16,000

+ tax & licensing
$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Ford Ltd

519-576-7000

2018 Subaru Legacy

2018 Subaru Legacy

2.5i Touring AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!

2018 Subaru Legacy

2.5i Touring AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!

Location

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

194,731KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10172142
  • Stock #: 168420AZ
  • VIN: 4S3BNDG69J3020047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 168420AZ
  • Mileage 194,731 KM

Vehicle Description

4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Upholstery, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Aerodynamic Design.

2.5i Touring 2.5L Boxer H4 DOHC 16V AWD Lineartronic CVT
Crystal Black Silica


Reviews:
* Owners report a pleasing, relaxing, and comfortable ride; adequate cabin and trunk space; good build quality; good mileage; plenty of confidence in inclement weather; and smooth, predictable operation from the adaptive cruise control system. Front seat space and at-hand storage for smaller items are also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

