Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Subaru Legacy

91,195 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2018 Subaru Legacy

2018 Subaru Legacy

2.5i Limited W/ Eye Sight - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru Legacy

2.5i Limited W/ Eye Sight - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 10280799
  2. 10280799
  3. 10280799
  4. 10280799
  5. 10280799
  6. 10280799
  7. 10280799
  8. 10280799
  9. 10280799
  10. 10280799
  11. 10280799
  12. 10280799
  13. 10280799
  14. 10280799
  15. 10280799
  16. 10280799
  17. 10280799
  18. 10280799
  19. 10280799
  20. 10280799
  21. 10280799
  22. 10280799
  23. 10280799
  24. 10280799
  25. 10280799
  26. 10280799
  27. 10280799
  28. 10280799
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
91,195KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10280799
  • Stock #: 3694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3694
  • Mileage 91,195 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Highly optioned
- Well serviced


Here comes a very desirable Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited with Eye Sight package! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced by its only owner, must be seen to be appreciated, don't miss this one!


Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, rear parking sensors, blind spot monitoring system, lane departure alert, forward collision alert, rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, H/K sound system, Android Auto/ Apple Car Play, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights, smart key, push start, AM/FM/CD, Bluetooth, digital climate control, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
Extended warranty available!
ONLY $26,999 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2018 Subaru Legacy 2...
 91,195 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2013 Acura ILX Techn...
 120,428 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Accord Sp...
 86,791 KM
$21,499 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory