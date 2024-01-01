$22,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Subaru Outback
2.5i - CAR PLAY! BACK UP CAM! HTD SEATS!
2018 Subaru Outback
2.5i - CAR PLAY! BACK UP CAM! HTD SEATS!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,990KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4201
- Mileage 65,990 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights
- Winter tires included
- Well serviced
- AWD
Here comes another desirable Subaru Outback 2.5i with only 66,000km! This spacious wagon is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for by its only owner, must be seen to be appreciated, don't miss this one!
Fully loaded with the legendary 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, cloth interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, key-less entry, alarm, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
Extended warranty available!
$22,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$23,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Integration
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Fitzgerald Motors
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2018 Subaru Outback