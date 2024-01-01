2018 Subaru Outback

Menu
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights</span><br><span>- Winter tires included</span><br><span>- Well serviced</span><br><span>- AWD</span></div><br /><div><br><span>Here comes another desirable Subaru Outback 2.5i with only 66,000km! This spacious wagon is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for by its only owner, must be seen to be appreciated, dont miss this one!</span></div><br /><div><br><span>Fully loaded with the legendary 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, cloth interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, key-less entry, alarm, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, and much more!</span></div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available</span><br><span>Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C</span><br><span>Extended warranty available!</span><br><span>$22,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price<br></span><span>$23,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price</span><br><span><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</a><span> </span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4201
  • Mileage 65,990 KM

Vehicle Highlights
- Winter tires included
- Well serviced
- AWD

Here comes another desirable Subaru Outback 2.5i with only 66,000km! This spacious wagon is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for by its only owner, must be seen to be appreciated, don't miss this one!

Fully loaded with the legendary 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, cloth interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, key-less entry, alarm, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
Extended warranty available!
$22,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$23,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Integration

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering

Daytime Running Lights

CD Player
Bluetooth

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Rear Defrost

Dual Climate Control

5 Passenger

AWD
Automatic lights
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio

