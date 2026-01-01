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2018 Subaru Outback Premier Auto AWD 3.6L 6cyl***SAFETY CERTIFIED~~~32 Service records~~~ <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> This 2018 Subaru Outback Premier is a premium all-wheel-drive wagon powered by a strong and reliable 3.6L 6-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission. Designed for comfort, capability, and year-round confidence, it offers a spacious and refined interior, generous cargo space, and Subarus renowned Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system for outstanding performance in all road conditions. Whether youre commuting, taking family road trips, or exploring the outdoors, this Outback Premier delivers the perfect blend of luxury, versatility, and dependable Subaru reliability. <br/> <br/> <br/> Key Features:- <br/> <br/> * Automatic transmission <br/> * All-Wheel Drive <br/> * Carfax verifed <br/> * Keyless entry <br/> * Navigation <br/> * Power Seats <br/> * Power windows <br/> * Power locks & mirrors <br/> * Heated Seats <br/> * Leather Seats <br/> * Push Start / Stop button <br/> * Infotainment system <br/> * Phone connectivity <br/> * AM/FM <br/> * A/C <br/> * Sunroof <br/> * Cruise Control <br/> * Fog lamps <br/> * Alloy Wheels <br/> <br/> <br/> CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!! <br/> <br/> <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance. <br/> Location: <br/> Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5 <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET : <br/> - SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics) <br/> - FREE OIL CHANGE <br/> - FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR <br/> - FREE INTERIOR Cleaning <br/> $11950 + hst+licensing <br/> UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence. <br/> To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> Contact : 6475427562 <br/> United Motorz inc. <br/> www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> 25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5 <br/> ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- <br/>

2018 Subaru Outback

245,876 KM

Details Description

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Subaru Outback

3.6 R PREMIER AUTO AWD 3.6L 6cyl~SAFETY CERTIFIED~

Watch This Vehicle
14534064

2018 Subaru Outback

3.6 R PREMIER AUTO AWD 3.6L 6cyl~SAFETY CERTIFIED~

Location

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

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Contact Seller

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
245,876KM
VIN 4S4BSFTC1J3324520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 245,876 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Subaru Outback Premier Auto AWD 3.6L 6cyl***SAFETY CERTIFIED~~~32 Service records~~~



This 2018 Subaru Outback Premier is a premium all-wheel-drive wagon powered by a strong and reliable 3.6L 6-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission. Designed for comfort, capability, and year-round confidence, it offers a spacious and refined interior, generous cargo space, and Subaru's renowned Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system for outstanding performance in all road conditions. Whether you're commuting, taking family road trips, or exploring the outdoors, this Outback Premier delivers the perfect blend of luxury, versatility, and dependable Subaru reliability.


Key Features:-

* Automatic transmission
* All-Wheel Drive
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Navigation
* Power Seats
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Heated Seats
* Leather Seats
* Push Start / Stop button
* Infotainment system
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Sunroof
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels


CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!


------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$11950 + hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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United Motorz Inc.

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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$11,950

+ taxes & licensing>

United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2018 Subaru Outback