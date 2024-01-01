Menu
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

118,171 KM

Details Description Features

$21,499

+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$21,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,171KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GTAMC5JH278333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P24044
  • Mileage 118,171 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Member UCDA Member

