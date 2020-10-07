Menu
2018 Toyota C-HR

92,696 KM

Details Description Features

$18,899

+ tax & licensing
$18,899

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

2018 Toyota C-HR

2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE | AUTO | AC | BACK UP CAMERA |

2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE | AUTO | AC | BACK UP CAMERA |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

$18,899

+ taxes & licensing

92,696KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6070800
  • Stock #: 60342B
  • VIN: NMTKHMBX9JR056437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 60342B
  • Mileage 92,696 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One Owner

Recent Arrival!

XLE | AUTO | AC | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | FWD CVT 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V

Heated Seats, Bluetooth System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

Advantage+ Pre-Owned Vehicle



36-Point Provincial Safety Certification



Warranty - 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety related items and extended plans are available



CarFax Verified Report.



Meets or exceeds minimal Provincial Safety Standard on all tires and brakes.



7 Day Money Back Guarantee or Exchange up to 500 KMS

Preferred* Financing Rates OAC



Market Value Report provided



Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles.



Complimentary wash and vacuum, engine shampoo.



OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired



Complimentary shuttle transportation.





SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls.




The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 13 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

