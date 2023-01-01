Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Camry

154,425 KM

Details Description Features

$23,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,880

+ taxes & licensing

Redline Motors

519-954-7788

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Camry

2018 Toyota Camry

XSE Camera Leather Pano Roof Toyota Sensing

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Camry

XSE Camera Leather Pano Roof Toyota Sensing

Location

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

519-954-7788

  1. 1690233438
  2. 1690233437
  3. 1690233438
  4. 1690233438
  5. 1690233438
  6. 1690233438
  7. 1690233438
  8. 1690233438
  9. 1690233438
  10. 1690233438
  11. 1690233438
  12. 1690233438
  13. 1690233439
  14. 1690233439
  15. 1690233439
  16. 1690233439
  17. 1690233439
  18. 1690233439
  19. 1690233438
  20. 1690233438
  21. 1690233437
  22. 1690233437
  23. 1690233437
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,880

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
154,425KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10219776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,425 KM

Vehicle Description

This Toyota Camry XSE Comes Equipped with These Options

 

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned, 360 View Camera, Park Assist, Radar Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Air Conditioning, Panoramic Roof, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors.

 

Visit Us Today

 

Please stop by to see this beatiful vehicle. Take it for a TEST DRIVE! Please visit us at 145 Ottawa Street South Kitchener, Ontario. Or visit us online at www.redline-motors.ca

 

HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!

 

FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf!

 

BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams! 

 

WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!

 

HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.

 

EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Redline Motors

2017 Honda CR-V Tour...
 134,362 KM
$25,880 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Camry XS...
 154,425 KM
$23,880 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus RX 350 AW...
 72,581 KM
$39,880 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Redline Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Redline Motors

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

Call Dealer

519-954-XXXX

(click to show)

519-954-7788

Alternate Numbers
519-841-0189
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory