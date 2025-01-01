$23,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Toyota Camry
HYBRID XLE - LTHR! NAV! 360 CAM! HUD! SUNROOF!
2018 Toyota Camry
HYBRID XLE - LTHR! NAV! 360 CAM! HUD! SUNROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
135,930KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4307
- Mileage 135,930 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Rare Hybrid
- Well serviced
- Highly optioned
Just landed is a very rare and desirable Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE package with all the right options! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and very smooth! Well serviced over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Loaded with the fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder hybrid engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, 360 camera, head up display, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, parking sensors, upgraded JBL audio sustem, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, upgraded alloys, wireless charger, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$23,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$24,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Wireless Charger
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Birds Eye View Camera
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2018 Toyota Camry