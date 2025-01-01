Menu
<p>New Arrival, previous Quebec vehicle, one accident, minor damage reported.  Do not let the accident fool you, the vehicle is in mint condition, runs and looks great. </p><p>The Camry is equipped with a 2.5L 4 cylinder engine making it a dependable midsize sedans that combine comfort, performance, and excellent fuel efficiency.  </p><p>Packed with options ; Pre-Collision System l Lane Departure Alert l Adaptive Cruise Control l Rearview Camera l Panoramic Sunroof l Bluetooth and much more. </p><p> </p><p>Vehicle will be sold with  SAFETY CERTIFICATE </p><p>Financing available, good credit, bad credit, almost all will be approved.  Apply online via our website, www.cwcanada.ca </p><p>Extended warrantees sold seperately, email us or call us for more info.  sales@cwcanda.ca (548) 338-6399</p><p>Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointments required! </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p>

2018 Toyota Camry

80,482 KM

Details Description Features

$22,395

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota Camry

LE l Low Km's l Mint Condition l Fuel Efficient

Watch This Vehicle
12708867

2018 Toyota Camry

LE l Low Km's l Mint Condition l Fuel Efficient

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Contact Seller

$22,395

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
80,482KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1B11HK1JU109249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey + Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,482 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival, previous Quebec vehicle, one accident, minor damage reported.  Do not let the accident fool you, the vehicle is in mint condition, runs and looks great. 

The Camry is equipped with a 2.5L 4 cylinder engine making it a dependable midsize sedans that combine comfort, performance, and excellent fuel efficiency.  

Packed with options ; Pre-Collision System l Lane Departure Alert l Adaptive Cruise Control l Rearview Camera l Panoramic Sunroof l Bluetooth and much more. 

 

Vehicle will be sold with  SAFETY CERTIFICATE 

Financing available, good credit, bad credit, almost all will be approved.  Apply online via our website, www.cwcanada.ca 

Extended warrantee's sold seperately, email us or call us for more info.  sales@cwcanda.ca (548) 338-6399

Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointments required! 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

