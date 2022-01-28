$34,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Camry
HYBRID SE UPGRADE - BACK-UP CAM! BSM! WIRELESS CHARGER! SUNROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
- Stock #: 3128
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,126 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free!
- Equipped with Toyota Safety Sense!
- Rare Hybrid model
Here comes a beautiful Toyota Camry Hybrid SE upgrade package with all the right options! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and very well! Well maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Loaded with the fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder hybrid engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, sunroof, cloth seats with leather trim, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, upgraded alloys, wireless charger, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $34,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
Vehicle Features
