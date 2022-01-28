Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Camry

75,126 KM

Details Description Features

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Camry

2018 Toyota Camry

HYBRID SE UPGRADE - BACK-UP CAM! BSM! WIRELESS CHARGER! SUNROOF!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Camry

HYBRID SE UPGRADE - BACK-UP CAM! BSM! WIRELESS CHARGER! SUNROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 8240100
  2. 8240100
  3. 8240100
  4. 8240100
  5. 8240100
  6. 8240100
  7. 8240100
  8. 8240100
  9. 8240100
  10. 8240100
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

75,126KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8240100
  • Stock #: 3128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3128
  • Mileage 75,126 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free!
- Equipped with Toyota Safety Sense!
- Rare Hybrid model



Here comes a beautiful Toyota Camry Hybrid SE upgrade package with all the right options! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and very well! Well maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!



Loaded with the fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder hybrid engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, sunroof, cloth seats with leather trim, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, upgraded alloys, wireless charger, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!



Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $34,999 PLUS HST & LIC



Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com



*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the
information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any
errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald
Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear cross traffic alert
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
5 Passenger
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Wireless Charger
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 86,090 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Ridgeline...
 139,324 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 113,399 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory