Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Camry

88,852 KM

Details Description Features

$30,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,880

+ taxes & licensing

Redline Motors

519-954-7788

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Camry

2018 Toyota Camry

XSE V6 Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Camry

XSE V6 Auto

Location

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

519-954-7788

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,880

+ taxes & licensing

88,852KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8944909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,852 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER CAMRY XSE V6 IN PRISTINE CONDITION!

HIGHLIGHT OPTIONS INCLUDE: RED LEATHER INTERIOR - REVERSE / 360 CAMERA - PANORAMIC ROOF - SMART KEY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - HEATED SEATS - ALL POWER OPTIONS & MUCH MORE...

***CARFAX CANADA VERIFIED***

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS GOOD/BAD/SLOW/NO CREDIT, RATES START FROM ONLY 4.75% O.A.C... MAKE NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS WITH $0 DOWN O.A.C... NO HIDDEN FEES! EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE!

PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE...PLEASE VISIT US AT 145 OTTAWA ST SOUTH, KITCHENER ON, OR VISIT US ONLINE AT WWW.REDLINE-MOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Redline Motors

2018 BMW X5 M-Sport ...
 103,563 KM
$42,880 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Tundra P...
 149,863 KM
$39,880 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Camry XS...
 88,852 KM
$30,880 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Redline Motors

Redline Motors

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

Call Dealer

519-954-XXXX

(click to show)

519-954-7788

Alternate Numbers
519-841-0189
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory