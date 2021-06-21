2018 Toyota Corolla

+ taxes & licensing
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Toyota safety sense
Another beautiful Corolla SE has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with only 21km! This well equipped Corolla is in excellent condition in and out and drives exceptionally well! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Loaded with the fuel efficient yet powerful 1.8L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, sunroof, cloth interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, fog lights, spoiler, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $18,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
