2018 Toyota Corolla

21,916 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

SE - BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! SAFETY SENSE!

2018 Toyota Corolla

SE - BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! SAFETY SENSE!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

21,916KM
Used
  • Stock #: 2839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 21,916 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Toyota safety sense



Another beautiful Corolla SE has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with only 21km! This well equipped Corolla is in excellent condition in and out and drives exceptionally well! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!




Loaded with the fuel efficient yet powerful 1.8L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, sunroof, cloth interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, fog lights, spoiler, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!



Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $18,999 PLUS HST & LIC



Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Security System
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Automatic climate control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-XXXX

519-579-4995

